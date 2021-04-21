Earnings results for Banner (NASDAQ:BANR)

Banner Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 04/21/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.04. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.6.

Banner last released its earnings data on January 20th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.18. The firm earned $144.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.41 million. Banner has generated $4.38 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.1. Banner has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, April 21st, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Banner (NASDAQ:BANR)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Banner in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $56.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 4.77%. The high price target for BANR is $63.00 and the low price target for BANR is $50.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings, 1 buy rating and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Banner has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 1 buy rating, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $56.00, Banner has a forecasted upside of 4.8% from its current price of $53.45. Banner has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Banner (NASDAQ:BANR)

Banner pays a meaningful dividend of 2.97%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Banner has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Banner is 37.44%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Banner will have a dividend payout ratio of 48.81% next year. This indicates that Banner will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Banner (NASDAQ:BANR)

In the past three months, Banner insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $81,142.00 in company stock. Only 2.13% of the stock of Banner is held by insiders. 82.52% of the stock of Banner is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Banner (NASDAQ:BANR



Earnings for Banner are expected to grow by 3.38% in the coming year, from $3.25 to $3.36 per share. The P/E ratio of Banner is 17.13, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.49. The P/E ratio of Banner is 17.13, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.39. Banner has a P/B Ratio of 1.14. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

