Earnings results for BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF)

BOK Financial Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 04/21/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.92. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.88.

BOK Financial last issued its quarterly earnings results on January 19th, 2021. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $494.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.87 million. BOK Financial has generated $7.16 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.9. BOK Financial has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, April 21st, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for BOK Financial in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $79.83, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 9.48%. The high price target for BOKF is $100.00 and the low price target for BOKF is $57.00. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

BOK Financial has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.17, and is based on 1 buy rating, 5 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $79.83, BOK Financial has a forecasted downside of 9.5% from its current price of $88.19. BOK Financial has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF)

BOK Financial pays a meaningful dividend of 2.28%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. BOK Financial has been increasing its dividend for 15 years. The dividend payout ratio of BOK Financial is 29.05%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, BOK Financial will have a dividend payout ratio of 31.04% next year. This indicates that BOK Financial will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF)

In the past three months, BOK Financial insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $11,520.00 in company stock. 55.70% of the stock of BOK Financial is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 41.23% of the stock of BOK Financial is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF



Earnings for BOK Financial are expected to grow by 11.67% in the coming year, from $6.00 to $6.70 per share. The P/E ratio of BOK Financial is 15.89, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.49. The P/E ratio of BOK Financial is 15.89, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.39. BOK Financial has a P/B Ratio of 1.28. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here