Earnings results for Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Brandywine Realty Trust is expected* to report earnings on 04/21/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.34. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.35.

Brandywine Realty Trust last announced its earnings data on February 1st, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.26. The company earned $126.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.24 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Brandywine Realty Trust has generated $1.43 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.5. Brandywine Realty Trust has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, April 21st, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Brandywine Realty Trust in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $11.64, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 11.73%. The high price target for BDN is $14.00 and the low price target for BDN is $10.00. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Brandywine Realty Trust has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Brandywine Realty Trust is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 5.73%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Brandywine Realty Trust has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Brandywine Realty Trust is 53.15%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Brandywine Realty Trust will have a dividend payout ratio of 53.90% next year. This indicates that Brandywine Realty Trust will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

In the past three months, Brandywine Realty Trust insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.52% of the stock of Brandywine Realty Trust is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN



Earnings for Brandywine Realty Trust are expected to grow by 0.71% in the coming year, from $1.40 to $1.41 per share. The P/E ratio of Brandywine Realty Trust is 7.54, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.49. The P/E ratio of Brandywine Realty Trust is 7.54, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.39. Brandywine Realty Trust has a PEG Ratio of 7.56. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Brandywine Realty Trust has a P/B Ratio of 1.38. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

