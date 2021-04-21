Earnings results for CACI International (NYSE:CACI)

CACI International, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/21/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 9 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $3.69. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $3.16.

CACI International last issued its earnings data on January 27th, 2021. The information technology services provider reported $4.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.61. The business earned $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. CACI International has generated $12.61 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.2. CACI International has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, April 21st, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on CACI International (NYSE:CACI)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for CACI International in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $289.13, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 10.41%. The high price target for CACI is $325.00 and the low price target for CACI is $270.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

CACI International has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $288.67, CACI International has a forecasted upside of 10.2% from its current price of $261.86. CACI International has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: CACI International (NYSE:CACI)

CACI International does not currently pay a dividend. CACI International does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: CACI International (NYSE:CACI)

In the past three months, CACI International insiders have bought 1,121.77% more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $498,885.00 in company stock and sold $40,833.00 in company stock. Only 1.56% of the stock of CACI International is held by insiders. 84.82% of the stock of CACI International is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of CACI International (NYSE:CACI



Earnings for CACI International are expected to grow by 4.87% in the coming year, from $14.99 to $15.72 per share. The P/E ratio of CACI International is 19.23, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.49. The P/E ratio of CACI International is 19.23, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 67.67. CACI International has a PEG Ratio of 1.66. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. CACI International has a P/B Ratio of 2.47. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here