Earnings results for Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC)

Cambridge Bancorp is expected* to report earnings on 04/21/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.81. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.37.

Cambridge Bancorp last released its quarterly earnings data on January 25th, 2021. The bank reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $44.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.31 million. Cambridge Bancorp has generated $6.20 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.7. Cambridge Bancorp has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, April 21st, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Cambridge Bancorp in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $68.33, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 16.67%. The high price target for CATC is $85.00 and the low price target for CATC is $60.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Cambridge Bancorp has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 3 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $68.33, Cambridge Bancorp has a forecasted downside of 16.7% from its current price of $82.00. Cambridge Bancorp has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC)

Cambridge Bancorp pays a meaningful dividend of 2.61%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Cambridge Bancorp has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Cambridge Bancorp is 35.48%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Cambridge Bancorp will have a dividend payout ratio of 35.66% next year. This indicates that Cambridge Bancorp will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC)

In the past three months, Cambridge Bancorp insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $10,681.00 in company stock. Only 2.58% of the stock of Cambridge Bancorp is held by insiders. 44.80% of the stock of Cambridge Bancorp is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC



Earnings for Cambridge Bancorp are expected to decrease by -8.59% in the coming year, from $6.75 to $6.17 per share. The P/E ratio of Cambridge Bancorp is 18.68, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.49. The P/E ratio of Cambridge Bancorp is 18.68, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.39. Cambridge Bancorp has a P/B Ratio of 1.39. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here