Earnings results for Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited is expected* to report earnings on 04/21/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $3.46. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $3.3.

Canadian Pacific Railway last issued its earnings data on January 26th, 2021. The transportation company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.04. The business earned $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Canadian Pacific Railway has generated $12.39 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.3. Canadian Pacific Railway has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, April 21st, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP)

20 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Canadian Pacific Railway in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $436.35, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 22.87%. The high price target for CP is $587.00 and the low price target for CP is $260.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 18 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Canadian Pacific Railway has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.90, and is based on 18 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $436.35, Canadian Pacific Railway has a forecasted upside of 22.9% from its current price of $355.12. Canadian Pacific Railway has been the subject of 14 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway has a dividend yield of 0.82%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Canadian Pacific Railway has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Canadian Pacific Railway is 24.05%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Canadian Pacific Railway will have a dividend payout ratio of 19.29% next year. This indicates that Canadian Pacific Railway will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP)

In the past three months, Canadian Pacific Railway insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.01% of the stock of Canadian Pacific Railway is held by insiders. 69.29% of the stock of Canadian Pacific Railway is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Canadian Pacific Railway are expected to grow by 13.85% in the coming year, from $13.57 to $15.45 per share. The P/E ratio of Canadian Pacific Railway is 28.32, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.49. The P/E ratio of Canadian Pacific Railway is 28.32, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Transportation sector average P/E ratio of about 26.91. Canadian Pacific Railway has a PEG Ratio of 2.60. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Canadian Pacific Railway has a P/B Ratio of 9.13. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

