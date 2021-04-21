Earnings results for Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/21/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 15 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $4.88. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $3.08.

Chipotle Mexican Grill last posted its quarterly earnings data on February 1st, 2021. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.25. The company earned $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Chipotle Mexican Grill has generated $14.05 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.3. Chipotle Mexican Grill has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, April 21st, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG)

31 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Chipotle Mexican Grill in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $1,598.90, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 4.36%. The high price target for CMG is $2,000.00 and the low price target for CMG is $900.00. There are currently 12 hold ratings and 19 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill does not currently pay a dividend. Chipotle Mexican Grill does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG)

In the past three months, Chipotle Mexican Grill insiders have sold 8,204.90% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $340,078.00 in company stock and sold $28,243,141.00 in company stock. Only 1.00% of the stock of Chipotle Mexican Grill is held by insiders. 90.03% of the stock of Chipotle Mexican Grill is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG



Earnings for Chipotle Mexican Grill are expected to grow by 92.88% in the coming year, from $10.96 to $21.14 per share. The P/E ratio of Chipotle Mexican Grill is 183.26, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.49. The P/E ratio of Chipotle Mexican Grill is 183.26, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 35.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a PEG Ratio of 3.21. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a P/B Ratio of 25.30. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

