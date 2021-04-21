Earnings results for Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Churchill Downs, Incorporated is expected* to report earnings on 04/21/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.56. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.05.

Churchill Downs last announced its quarterly earnings results on February 23rd, 2021. The reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $278.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.52 million. Churchill Downs has generated $4.43 earnings per share over the last year. Churchill Downs has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, April 21st, 2021.

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Churchill Downs in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $200.80, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 4.82%. The high price target for CHDN is $250.00 and the low price target for CHDN is $148.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Churchill Downs has a dividend yield of 0.29%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Churchill Downs has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Churchill Downs is 14.00%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Churchill Downs will have a dividend payout ratio of 10.86% next year. This indicates that Churchill Downs will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

In the past three months, Churchill Downs insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 4.28% of the stock of Churchill Downs is held by insiders. 73.01% of the stock of Churchill Downs is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Churchill Downs are expected to grow by 836.07% in the coming year, from $0.61 to $5.71 per share. The P/E ratio of Churchill Downs is -87.53, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Churchill Downs is -87.53, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Churchill Downs has a P/B Ratio of 16.53. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

