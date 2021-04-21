Earnings results for Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS)

Cohen & Steers Inc is expected* to report earnings on 04/21/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.81. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.61.

Cohen & Steers last issued its earnings data on January 27th, 2021. The asset manager reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. The business earned $116.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.84 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Cohen & Steers has generated $2.57 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.6. Cohen & Steers has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, April 21st, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Cohen & Steers in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $79.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 19.05%. The high price target for CNS is $83.00 and the low price target for CNS is $76.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Cohen & Steers has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $79.50, Cohen & Steers has a forecasted upside of 19.0% from its current price of $66.78. Cohen & Steers has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS)

Cohen & Steers pays a meaningful dividend of 2.70%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Cohen & Steers has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Cohen & Steers is 70.04%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Cohen & Steers will have a dividend payout ratio of 59.21% next year. This indicates that Cohen & Steers will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS)

In the past three months, Cohen & Steers insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 49.31% of the stock of Cohen & Steers is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 44.91% of the stock of Cohen & Steers is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS



Earnings for Cohen & Steers are expected to grow by 22.09% in the coming year, from $2.49 to $3.04 per share. The P/E ratio of Cohen & Steers is 27.60, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.49. The P/E ratio of Cohen & Steers is 27.60, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.39. Cohen & Steers has a PEG Ratio of 3.08. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Cohen & Steers has a P/B Ratio of 14.77. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

