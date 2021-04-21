Earnings results for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Discover Financial Services is expected* to report earnings on 04/21/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2.88. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.25.

Discover Financial Services last announced its quarterly earnings data on January 19th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.17. The firm earned $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Discover Financial Services has generated $9.08 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.8. Discover Financial Services has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, April 21st, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

16 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Discover Financial Services in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $93.29, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 3.63%. The high price target for DFS is $115.00 and the low price target for DFS is $58.00. There are currently 9 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Discover Financial Services has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.44, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 9 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $93.29, Discover Financial Services has a forecasted downside of 3.6% from its current price of $96.80. Discover Financial Services has been the subject of 7 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Discover Financial Services pays a meaningful dividend of 1.75%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Discover Financial Services has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Discover Financial Services is 19.38%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Discover Financial Services will have a dividend payout ratio of 22.03% next year. This indicates that Discover Financial Services will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

In the past three months, Discover Financial Services insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,633,980.00 in company stock. Only 0.55% of the stock of Discover Financial Services is held by insiders. 84.67% of the stock of Discover Financial Services is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS



Earnings for Discover Financial Services are expected to grow by 145.09% in the coming year, from $3.26 to $7.99 per share. The P/E ratio of Discover Financial Services is 29.78, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.49. The P/E ratio of Discover Financial Services is 29.78, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.39. Discover Financial Services has a PEG Ratio of 4.21. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Discover Financial Services has a P/B Ratio of 2.69. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

