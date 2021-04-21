Earnings results for Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/21/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.16. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.7.

Eagle Bancorp last issued its quarterly earnings results on January 26th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.19. The firm earned $91.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.41 million. Eagle Bancorp has generated $4.32 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.2. Eagle Bancorp has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, April 21st, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Eagle Bancorp in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $39.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 23.83%. The high price target for EGBN is $45.00 and the low price target for EGBN is $34.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Eagle Bancorp has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $39.50, Eagle Bancorp has a forecasted downside of 23.8% from its current price of $51.86. Eagle Bancorp has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Eagle Bancorp pays a meaningful dividend of 1.62%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Eagle Bancorp has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Eagle Bancorp is 20.37%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Eagle Bancorp will have a dividend payout ratio of 23.28% next year. This indicates that Eagle Bancorp will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN)

In the past three months, Eagle Bancorp insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.56% of the stock of Eagle Bancorp is held by insiders. 70.13% of the stock of Eagle Bancorp is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN



Earnings for Eagle Bancorp are expected to decrease by -1.31% in the coming year, from $3.83 to $3.78 per share. The P/E ratio of Eagle Bancorp is 13.16, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.50. The P/E ratio of Eagle Bancorp is 13.16, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.38. Eagle Bancorp has a PEG Ratio of 4.53. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Eagle Bancorp has a P/B Ratio of 1.50. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

