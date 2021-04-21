Earnings results for Equifax (NYSE:EFX)

Equifax, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/21/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 9 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.52. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.4.

Equifax last posted its earnings results on February 10th, 2021. The credit services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. The firm earned $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Its revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equifax has generated $5.62 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.5. Equifax has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, April 21st, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Equifax (NYSE:EFX)

14 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Equifax in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $182.11, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 5.25%. The high price target for EFX is $240.00 and the low price target for EFX is $8.50. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Equifax (NYSE:EFX)

Equifax has a dividend yield of 0.82%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Equifax has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Equifax is 27.76%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Equifax will have a dividend payout ratio of 24.07% next year. This indicates that Equifax will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Equifax (NYSE:EFX)

In the past three months, Equifax insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.87% of the stock of Equifax is held by insiders. 91.54% of the stock of Equifax is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Equifax (NYSE:EFX



Earnings for Equifax are expected to decrease by -2.99% in the coming year, from $6.68 to $6.48 per share. The P/E ratio of Equifax is 53.54, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.49. The P/E ratio of Equifax is 53.54, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 34.24. Equifax has a PEG Ratio of 2.23. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Equifax has a P/B Ratio of 8.87. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

