Earnings results for First Horizon (NYSE:FHN)

First Horizon Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 04/21/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.37. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.05.

First Horizon last announced its quarterly earnings results on January 21st, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $810 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.45 million. First Horizon has generated $1.66 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.0. First Horizon has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, April 21st, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on First Horizon (NYSE:FHN)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for First Horizon in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $13.28, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 20.87%. The high price target for FHN is $21.00 and the low price target for FHN is $10.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings, 6 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

First Horizon has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.89, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $13.28, First Horizon has a forecasted downside of 20.9% from its current price of $16.78. First Horizon has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: First Horizon (NYSE:FHN)

First Horizon pays a meaningful dividend of 3.41%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. First Horizon has been increasing its dividend for 6 years. The dividend payout ratio of First Horizon is 36.14%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, First Horizon will have a dividend payout ratio of 46.88% next year. This indicates that First Horizon will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: First Horizon (NYSE:FHN)

In the past three months, First Horizon insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,864,300.00 in company stock. Only 2.00% of the stock of First Horizon is held by insiders. 81.93% of the stock of First Horizon is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of First Horizon (NYSE:FHN



Earnings for First Horizon are expected to grow by 36.17% in the coming year, from $0.94 to $1.28 per share. The P/E ratio of First Horizon is 10.97, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.49. The P/E ratio of First Horizon is 10.97, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.39. First Horizon has a P/B Ratio of 1.05. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

