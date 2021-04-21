Earnings results for First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK)

First Internet Bancorp is expected* to report earnings on 04/21/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.91. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.62.

First Internet Bancorp last released its quarterly earnings data on January 21st, 2021. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $31.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.17 million. First Internet Bancorp has generated $2.51 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.9. First Internet Bancorp has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, April 21st, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for First Internet Bancorp in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $32.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 4.28%. The high price target for INBK is $36.00 and the low price target for INBK is $30.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK)

First Internet Bancorp has a dividend yield of 0.70%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. First Internet Bancorp has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of First Internet Bancorp is 9.56%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, First Internet Bancorp will have a dividend payout ratio of 7.41% next year. This indicates that First Internet Bancorp will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK)

In the past three months, First Internet Bancorp insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 6.50% of the stock of First Internet Bancorp is held by insiders. 71.64% of the stock of First Internet Bancorp is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK



Earnings for First Internet Bancorp are expected to grow by 12.89% in the coming year, from $2.87 to $3.24 per share. The P/E ratio of First Internet Bancorp is 12.86, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.49. The P/E ratio of First Internet Bancorp is 12.86, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.39. First Internet Bancorp has a P/B Ratio of 1.07. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

