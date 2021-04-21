Earnings results for FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS)

FirstCash, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/21/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.63. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.96.

FirstCash last issued its quarterly earnings results on January 28th, 2021. The reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The business earned $392.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.53 million. Its revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. FirstCash has generated $3.89 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.4. FirstCash has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, April 21st, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for FirstCash in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $77.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 13.24%. The high price target for FCFS is $80.00 and the low price target for FCFS is $74.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS)

FirstCash pays a meaningful dividend of 1.55%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. FirstCash has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of FirstCash is 27.76%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, FirstCash will have a dividend payout ratio of 32.24% next year. This indicates that FirstCash will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS)

In the past three months, FirstCash insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.61% of the stock of FirstCash is held by insiders. 95.04% of the stock of FirstCash is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS



Earnings for FirstCash are expected to grow by 12.04% in the coming year, from $2.99 to $3.35 per share. The P/E ratio of FirstCash is 22.44, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.49. The P/E ratio of FirstCash is 22.44, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.39. FirstCash has a P/B Ratio of 2.12. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

