Earnings results for Globe Life (NYSE:GL)

Globe Life Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/21/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 0 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.65. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.73.

Globe Life last announced its earnings data on February 1st, 2021. The reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Its revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Globe Life has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.7. Globe Life has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, April 21st, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Globe Life (NYSE:GL)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Globe Life in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $99.80, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 3.41%. The high price target for GL is $122.00 and the low price target for GL is $79.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Globe Life has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.20, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $99.80, Globe Life has a forecasted downside of 3.4% from its current price of $103.32. Globe Life has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Globe Life (NYSE:GL)

Globe Life has a dividend yield of 0.76%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Globe Life has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years.

Insiders buying/selling: Globe Life (NYSE:GL)

In the past three months, Globe Life insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $11,921,669.00 in company stock. Only 3.78% of the stock of Globe Life is held by insiders. 72.47% of the stock of Globe Life is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Globe Life (NYSE:GL



The P/E ratio of Globe Life is 15.68, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.49. The P/E ratio of Globe Life is 15.68, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.39. Globe Life has a P/B Ratio of 1.53. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

