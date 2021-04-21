Earnings results for Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC)

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/21/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.12. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.04.

Great Southern Bancorp last released its quarterly earnings data on January 26th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.30. The company earned $54.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.72 million. Great Southern Bancorp has generated $5.14 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.1. Great Southern Bancorp has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, April 21st, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Great Southern Bancorp in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $56.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 2.15%. The high price target for GSBC is $56.00 and the low price target for GSBC is $56.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Great Southern Bancorp has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $56.00, Great Southern Bancorp has a forecasted upside of 2.2% from its current price of $54.82. Great Southern Bancorp has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC)

Great Southern Bancorp pays a meaningful dividend of 2.41%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Great Southern Bancorp has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Great Southern Bancorp is 26.46%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Great Southern Bancorp will have a dividend payout ratio of 40.96% next year. This indicates that Great Southern Bancorp will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC)

In the past three months, Great Southern Bancorp insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 23.10% of the stock of Great Southern Bancorp is held by insiders. 44.36% of the stock of Great Southern Bancorp is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC



Earnings for Great Southern Bancorp are expected to decrease by -13.99% in the coming year, from $3.86 to $3.32 per share. The P/E ratio of Great Southern Bancorp is 13.15, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.49. The P/E ratio of Great Southern Bancorp is 13.15, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.39. Great Southern Bancorp has a P/B Ratio of 1.29. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

