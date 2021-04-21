Earnings results for Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/21/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.29. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.27.

Healthcare Services Group last posted its earnings results on February 10th, 2021. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $423.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.28 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Healthcare Services Group has generated $0.87 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.3. Healthcare Services Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, April 21st, 2021.

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Healthcare Services Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $30.75, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 10.10%. The high price target for HCSG is $33.00 and the low price target for HCSG is $29.00. There are currently 5 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Healthcare Services Group has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $30.75, Healthcare Services Group has a forecasted upside of 10.1% from its current price of $27.93. Healthcare Services Group has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Healthcare Services Group pays a meaningful dividend of 2.88%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Healthcare Services Group has been increasing its dividend for 17 years. The dividend payout ratio of Healthcare Services Group is 94.25%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on earnings estimates, Healthcare Services Group will have a dividend payout ratio of 69.49% next year. This indicates that Healthcare Services Group will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

In the past three months, Healthcare Services Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.00% of the stock of Healthcare Services Group is held by insiders.

Earnings for Healthcare Services Group are expected to decrease by -5.60% in the coming year, from $1.25 to $1.18 per share. The P/E ratio of Healthcare Services Group is 23.28, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.49. The P/E ratio of Healthcare Services Group is 23.28, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 34.24. Healthcare Services Group has a P/B Ratio of 4.50. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

