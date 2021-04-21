Earnings results for Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI)

Kinder Morgan, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/21/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.23. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.24.

Kinder Morgan last released its earnings results on January 19th, 2021. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Kinder Morgan has generated $0.95 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 331.0. Kinder Morgan has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, April 21st, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI)

20 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Kinder Morgan in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $16.40, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 0.91%. The high price target for KMI is $19.00 and the low price target for KMI is $13.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 13 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Kinder Morgan has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.25, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 13 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $16.40, Kinder Morgan has a forecasted downside of 0.9% from its current price of $16.55. Kinder Morgan has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI)

Kinder Morgan is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 6.32%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Kinder Morgan has only been increasing its dividend for 3 years. The dividend payout ratio of Kinder Morgan is 110.53%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, Kinder Morgan will have a dividend payout ratio of 115.38% in the coming year. This indicates that Kinder Morgan may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI)

In the past three months, Kinder Morgan insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 14.19% of the stock of Kinder Morgan is held by insiders. 60.02% of the stock of Kinder Morgan is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI



Earnings for Kinder Morgan are expected to grow by 4.60% in the coming year, from $0.87 to $0.91 per share. The P/E ratio of Kinder Morgan is 331.00, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.49. The P/E ratio of Kinder Morgan is 331.00, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Oils/Energy sector average P/E ratio of about 23.45. Kinder Morgan has a PEG Ratio of 5.61. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Kinder Morgan has a P/B Ratio of 1.10. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

