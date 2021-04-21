Earnings results for Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX)

Knight Transportation, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/21/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.7. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.44.

Knight-Swift Transportation last posted its earnings data on January 27th, 2021. The transportation company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The firm earned $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Knight-Swift Transportation has generated $2.17 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.3. Knight-Swift Transportation has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, April 21st, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX)

21 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Knight-Swift Transportation in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $50.64, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 2.77%. The high price target for KNX is $62.00 and the low price target for KNX is $35.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 9 hold ratings and 11 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Knight-Swift Transportation has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.48, and is based on 11 buy ratings, 9 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $50.64, Knight-Swift Transportation has a forecasted upside of 2.8% from its current price of $49.27. Knight-Swift Transportation has been the subject of 10 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX)

Knight-Swift Transportation has a dividend yield of 0.64%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Knight-Swift Transportation has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Knight-Swift Transportation is 14.75%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Knight-Swift Transportation will have a dividend payout ratio of 9.61% next year. This indicates that Knight-Swift Transportation will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX)

In the past three months, Knight-Swift Transportation insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $9,882,976.00 in company stock. Only 27.50% of the stock of Knight-Swift Transportation is held by insiders. 86.80% of the stock of Knight-Swift Transportation is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX



Earnings for Knight-Swift Transportation are expected to grow by 25.66% in the coming year, from $2.65 to $3.33 per share. The P/E ratio of Knight-Swift Transportation is 25.27, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.49. The P/E ratio of Knight-Swift Transportation is 25.27, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Transportation sector average P/E ratio of about 26.91. Knight-Swift Transportation has a PEG Ratio of 0.87. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Knight-Swift Transportation has a P/B Ratio of 1.48. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

