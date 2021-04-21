Earnings results for Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Lam Research Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 04/21/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 9 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $6.5600000000000005. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $3.98.

Lam Research last posted its quarterly earnings results on January 26th, 2021. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.31. The company earned $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Lam Research has generated $15.95 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.8. Lam Research has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, April 21st, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX)

24 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Lam Research in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $566.54, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 7.58%. The high price target for LRCX is $800.00 and the low price target for LRCX is $290.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 20 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Lam Research has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.84, and is based on 21 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $556.88, Lam Research has a forecasted downside of 9.2% from its current price of $613.03. Lam Research has been the subject of 14 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Lam Research has a dividend yield of 0.84%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Lam Research has only been increasing its dividend for 3 years. The dividend payout ratio of Lam Research is 32.60%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Lam Research will have a dividend payout ratio of 21.01% next year. This indicates that Lam Research will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX)

In the past three months, Lam Research insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $4,700,909.00 in company stock. Only 0.34% of the stock of Lam Research is held by insiders. 84.03% of the stock of Lam Research is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX



Earnings for Lam Research are expected to grow by 10.44% in the coming year, from $22.41 to $24.75 per share. The P/E ratio of Lam Research is 34.77, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.49. The P/E ratio of Lam Research is 34.77, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 67.67. Lam Research has a PEG Ratio of 1.42. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Lam Research has a P/B Ratio of 17.17. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here