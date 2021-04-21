Earnings results for Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Landstar System, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/21/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.6099999999999999. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.04.

Landstar System last released its earnings results on January 27th, 2021. The transportation company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Its revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Landstar System has generated $5.72 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.5. Landstar System has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, April 21st, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR)

15 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Landstar System in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $253.57, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 44.91%. The high price target for LSTR is $1,750.00 and the low price target for LSTR is $90.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 11 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Landstar System has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 1.93, and is based on 1 buy rating, 11 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $253.57, Landstar System has a forecasted upside of 44.9% from its current price of $174.98. Landstar System has been the subject of 10 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Landstar System has a dividend yield of 0.48%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Landstar System has been increasing its dividend for 7 years. The dividend payout ratio of Landstar System is 14.69%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Landstar System will have a dividend payout ratio of 13.53% next year. This indicates that Landstar System will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR)

In the past three months, Landstar System insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.00% of the stock of Landstar System is held by insiders. 98.82% of the stock of Landstar System is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR



Earnings for Landstar System are expected to grow by 15.86% in the coming year, from $5.36 to $6.21 per share. The P/E ratio of Landstar System is 38.46, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.49. The P/E ratio of Landstar System is 38.46, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Transportation sector average P/E ratio of about 26.91. Landstar System has a PEG Ratio of 1.97. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Landstar System has a P/B Ratio of 9.58. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

