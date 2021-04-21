Earnings results for Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD)

Lithia Motors, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/21/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $4.6899999999999995. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $2.01.

Lithia Motors last issued its earnings data on February 3rd, 2021. The reported $5.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Its revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Lithia Motors has generated $11.76 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.8. Lithia Motors has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, April 21st, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Lithia Motors in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $332.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 11.42%. The high price target for LAD is $500.00 and the low price target for LAD is $275.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 5 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD)

Lithia Motors has a dividend yield of 0.32%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Lithia Motors has been increasing its dividend for 7 years. The dividend payout ratio of Lithia Motors is 10.54%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Lithia Motors will have a dividend payout ratio of 6.29% next year. This indicates that Lithia Motors will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD)

In the past three months, Lithia Motors insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $7,621,107.00 in company stock. Only 3.95% of the stock of Lithia Motors is held by insiders. 83.40% of the stock of Lithia Motors is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD



Earnings for Lithia Motors are expected to grow by 10.92% in the coming year, from $17.76 to $19.70 per share. The P/E ratio of Lithia Motors is 24.82, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.49. The P/E ratio of Lithia Motors is 24.82, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 35.31. Lithia Motors has a PEG Ratio of 0.72. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Lithia Motors has a P/B Ratio of 5.92. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

