Earnings results for Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB)

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/21/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.62. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.19.

Live Oak Bancshares last released its earnings results on January 26th, 2021. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $73.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.63 million. Live Oak Bancshares has generated $0.44 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.9. Live Oak Bancshares has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, April 21st, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Live Oak Bancshares in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $66.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 2.95%. The high price target for LOB is $130.00 and the low price target for LOB is $17.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings, 2 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB)

Live Oak Bancshares has a dividend yield of 0.17%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Live Oak Bancshares has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Live Oak Bancshares is 27.27%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Live Oak Bancshares will have a dividend payout ratio of 5.66% next year. This indicates that Live Oak Bancshares will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB)

In the past three months, Live Oak Bancshares insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $651,000.00 in company stock. Only 25.10% of the stock of Live Oak Bancshares is held by insiders. 43.59% of the stock of Live Oak Bancshares is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB



Earnings for Live Oak Bancshares are expected to grow by 66.93% in the coming year, from $1.27 to $2.12 per share. The P/E ratio of Live Oak Bancshares is 72.85, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.49. The P/E ratio of Live Oak Bancshares is 72.85, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.39. Live Oak Bancshares has a P/B Ratio of 4.86. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

