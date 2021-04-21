Earnings results for Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Nasdaq, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/21/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.74. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.5.

Nasdaq last released its earnings results on January 27th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $788 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.65 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Nasdaq has generated $5.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.2. Nasdaq has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, April 21st, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

15 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Nasdaq in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $149.03, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 6.67%. The high price target for NDAQ is $178.00 and the low price target for NDAQ is $118.00. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 10 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Nasdaq has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 10 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $149.03, Nasdaq has a forecasted downside of 6.7% from its current price of $159.68. Nasdaq has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Nasdaq has a dividend yield of 1.24%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Nasdaq has been increasing its dividend for 7 years. The dividend payout ratio of Nasdaq is 39.20%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Nasdaq will have a dividend payout ratio of 31.46% next year. This indicates that Nasdaq will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

In the past three months, Nasdaq insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $4,373,438.00 in company stock. Only 0.60% of the stock of Nasdaq is held by insiders. 74.23% of the stock of Nasdaq is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ



Earnings for Nasdaq are expected to grow by 2.81% in the coming year, from $6.06 to $6.23 per share. The P/E ratio of Nasdaq is 29.25, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.49. The P/E ratio of Nasdaq is 29.25, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.39. Nasdaq has a PEG Ratio of 2.59. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Nasdaq has a P/B Ratio of 4.66. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

