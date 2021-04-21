Earnings results for NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR)

NETGEAR, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/21/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.5. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.14.

NETGEAR last announced its earnings results on February 3rd, 2021. The communications equipment provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.15. The firm earned $367.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.29 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. NETGEAR has generated $0.81 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.7. NETGEAR has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, April 21st, 2021.

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for NETGEAR in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $48.75, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 29.79%. The high price target for NTGR is $58.00 and the low price target for NTGR is $43.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

NETGEAR does not currently pay a dividend. NETGEAR does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, NETGEAR insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $5,787,340.00 in company stock. Only 5.40% of the stock of NETGEAR is held by insiders. 94.37% of the stock of NETGEAR is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for NETGEAR are expected to grow by 46.84% in the coming year, from $1.58 to $2.32 per share. The P/E ratio of NETGEAR is 42.68, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.49. The P/E ratio of NETGEAR is 42.68, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 67.67. NETGEAR has a P/B Ratio of 1.86. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

