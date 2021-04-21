Earnings results for NewMarket (NYSE:NEU)

NewMarket Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 04/21/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $7.67.

NewMarket last posted its earnings results on February 3rd, 2021. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $527.78 million for the quarter. NewMarket has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.7. NewMarket has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, April 21st, 2021.

NewMarket pays a meaningful dividend of 1.96%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. NewMarket has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years.

In the past three months, NewMarket insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 16.94% of the stock of NewMarket is held by insiders. 55.69% of the stock of NewMarket is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

The P/E ratio of NewMarket is 16.74, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.49. The P/E ratio of NewMarket is 16.74, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 26.78. NewMarket has a P/B Ratio of 6.30. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

