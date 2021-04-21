Earnings results for NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE)

NextEra Energy, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/21/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.61. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.6.

NextEra Energy last issued its earnings data on January 25th, 2021. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. NextEra Energy has generated $2.09 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.6. NextEra Energy has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, April 21st, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE)

14 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for NextEra Energy in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $78.83, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 2.11%. The high price target for NEE is $100.00 and the low price target for NEE is $57.25. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 11 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

NextEra Energy has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.79, and is based on 11 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $78.83, NextEra Energy has a forecasted downside of 2.1% from its current price of $80.53. NextEra Energy has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE)

NextEra Energy pays a meaningful dividend of 1.93%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. NextEra Energy has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of NextEra Energy is 73.68%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, NextEra Energy will have a dividend payout ratio of 61.60% next year. This indicates that NextEra Energy will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE)

In the past three months, NextEra Energy insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $14,718,893.00 in company stock. Only 0.40% of the stock of NextEra Energy is held by insiders. Only 19.20% of the stock of NextEra Energy is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE



Earnings for NextEra Energy are expected to grow by 8.70% in the coming year, from $2.30 to $2.50 per share. The P/E ratio of NextEra Energy is 40.57, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.49. The P/E ratio of NextEra Energy is 40.57, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Utilities sector average P/E ratio of about 31.06. NextEra Energy has a PEG Ratio of 4.07. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. NextEra Energy has a P/B Ratio of 3.81. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

