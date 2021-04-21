Earnings results for NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE)

NorthWestern Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 04/21/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.2. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.06.

NorthWestern last released its quarterly earnings results on February 10th, 2021. The reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.14. The firm earned $313.45 million during the quarter. NorthWestern has generated $3.42 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.0. NorthWestern has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, April 21st, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for NorthWestern in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $64.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 8.29%. The high price target for NWE is $70.00 and the low price target for NWE is $62.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

NorthWestern has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $64.50, NorthWestern has a forecasted downside of 8.3% from its current price of $70.33. NorthWestern has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE)

NorthWestern pays a meaningful dividend of 3.58%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. NorthWestern does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of NorthWestern is 72.51%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, NorthWestern will have a dividend payout ratio of 70.86% next year. This indicates that NorthWestern will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE)

In the past three months, NorthWestern insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,024,772.00 in company stock. Only 1.17% of the stock of NorthWestern is held by insiders. 94.42% of the stock of NorthWestern is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE)



Earnings for NorthWestern are expected to grow by 4.17% in the coming year, from $3.36 to $3.50 per share. The P/E ratio of NorthWestern is 22.05, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.49. The P/E ratio of NorthWestern is 22.05, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Utilities sector average P/E ratio of about 31.06. NorthWestern has a PEG Ratio of 4.94. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. NorthWestern has a P/B Ratio of 1.74. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

