Earnings results for OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

OFG Bancorp is expected* to report earnings on 04/21/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.46. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.

OFG Bancorp last released its quarterly earnings data on January 24th, 2021. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The business earned $133.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.40 million. OFG Bancorp has generated $1.62 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.4. OFG Bancorp has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, April 21st, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

There is no enough data Analyst Ratings

There is not enough analysis data for OFG Bancorp.

Dividend Strength: OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

OFG Bancorp has a dividend yield of 1.36%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. OFG Bancorp has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of OFG Bancorp is 19.75%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, OFG Bancorp will have a dividend payout ratio of 14.81% next year. This indicates that OFG Bancorp will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

In the past three months, OFG Bancorp insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $287,972.00 in company stock. Only 2.49% of the stock of OFG Bancorp is held by insiders. 83.12% of the stock of OFG Bancorp is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG



Earnings for OFG Bancorp are expected to grow by 58.82% in the coming year, from $1.36 to $2.16 per share. The P/E ratio of OFG Bancorp is 26.45, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.49. The P/E ratio of OFG Bancorp is 26.45, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.39. OFG Bancorp has a P/B Ratio of 1.21. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

