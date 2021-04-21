Earnings results for Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Plexus Corp. is expected* to report earnings on 04/21/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.25. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.61.

Plexus last released its quarterly earnings data on January 19th, 2021. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $830.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.12 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Plexus has generated $4.08 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.2. Plexus has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, April 21st, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Plexus in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $86.40, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 4.89%. The high price target for PLXS is $94.00 and the low price target for PLXS is $78.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Plexus has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.40, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $86.40, Plexus has a forecasted downside of 4.9% from its current price of $90.84. Plexus has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Plexus does not currently pay a dividend. Plexus does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS)

In the past three months, Plexus insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,823,824.00 in company stock. Only 2.38% of the stock of Plexus is held by insiders. 94.15% of the stock of Plexus is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS



Earnings for Plexus are expected to grow by 8.59% in the coming year, from $4.54 to $4.93 per share. The P/E ratio of Plexus is 23.17, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.49. The P/E ratio of Plexus is 23.17, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 67.67. Plexus has a P/B Ratio of 2.72. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here