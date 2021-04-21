Earnings results for Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC)

Plumas Bancorp is estimated to report earnings on 04/21/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.63.

Plumas Bancorp last released its earnings results on January 20th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.65 million for the quarter. Plumas Bancorp has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.6. Plumas Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, April 21st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC)

Dividend Strength: Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC)

Plumas Bancorp pays a meaningful dividend of 1.99%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Plumas Bancorp has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years.

Insiders buying/selling: Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC)

In the past three months, Plumas Bancorp insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 10.90% of the stock of Plumas Bancorp is held by insiders. Only 26.17% of the stock of Plumas Bancorp is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC



The P/E ratio of Plumas Bancorp is 10.60, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.50. The P/E ratio of Plumas Bancorp is 10.60, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.38. Plumas Bancorp has a P/B Ratio of 1.74. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

