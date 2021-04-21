Earnings results for Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM)

Qualtrics International Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/21/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.33.

Qualtrics International last released its earnings data on March 8th, 2021. The reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $213.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.50 million. Its revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Qualtrics International has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Qualtrics International has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, April 21st, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM)

19 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Qualtrics International in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $48.44, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 43.16%. The high price target for XM is $60.00 and the low price target for XM is $33.00. There are currently 8 hold ratings and 11 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Qualtrics International has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.58, and is based on 11 buy ratings, 8 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $48.44, Qualtrics International has a forecasted upside of 43.2% from its current price of $33.84. Qualtrics International has been the subject of 19 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM)

Qualtrics International does not currently pay a dividend. Qualtrics International does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM)

In the past three months, Qualtrics International insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM



More latest stories: here