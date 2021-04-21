Earnings results for Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR)

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/21/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.34. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.33.

Rexford Industrial Realty last issued its earnings data on February 10th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $88.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.19 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Rexford Industrial Realty has generated $1.23 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.4. Rexford Industrial Realty has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, April 21st, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Rexford Industrial Realty in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $48.67, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 13.85%. The high price target for REXR is $56.00 and the low price target for REXR is $40.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Rexford Industrial Realty has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR)

Rexford Industrial Realty pays a meaningful dividend of 1.74%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Rexford Industrial Realty has only been increasing its dividend for 4 years. The dividend payout ratio of Rexford Industrial Realty is 78.05%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on earnings estimates, Rexford Industrial Realty will have a dividend payout ratio of 67.13% next year. This indicates that Rexford Industrial Realty will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR)

In the past three months, Rexford Industrial Realty insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.50% of the stock of Rexford Industrial Realty is held by insiders. 98.73% of the stock of Rexford Industrial Realty is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR



Earnings for Rexford Industrial Realty are expected to grow by 9.16% in the coming year, from $1.31 to $1.43 per share. The P/E ratio of Rexford Industrial Realty is 97.40, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.49. The P/E ratio of Rexford Industrial Realty is 97.40, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.39. Rexford Industrial Realty has a PEG Ratio of 5.10. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Rexford Industrial Realty has a P/B Ratio of 2.63. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

