Earnings results for RLI (NYSE:RLI)

RLI Corp. is expected* to report earnings on 04/21/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.74. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.66.

RLI last posted its earnings results on January 26th, 2021. The insurance provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $304.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.44 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. RLI has generated $2.57 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.0. RLI has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, April 21st, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on RLI (NYSE:RLI)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for RLI in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $110.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 3.78%. The high price target for RLI is $130.00 and the low price target for RLI is $98.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

RLI has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.25, and is based on 1 buy rating, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $110.00, RLI has a forecasted downside of 3.8% from its current price of $114.32. RLI has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: RLI (NYSE:RLI)

RLI has a dividend yield of 0.84%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. RLI has been increasing its dividend for 25 years. The dividend payout ratio of RLI is 37.35%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, RLI will have a dividend payout ratio of 36.23% next year. This indicates that RLI will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: RLI (NYSE:RLI)

In the past three months, RLI insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 5.06% of the stock of RLI is held by insiders. 84.37% of the stock of RLI is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of RLI (NYSE:RLI



Earnings for RLI are expected to grow by 8.16% in the coming year, from $2.45 to $2.65 per share. The P/E ratio of RLI is 40.98, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.49. The P/E ratio of RLI is 40.98, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.39. RLI has a P/B Ratio of 5.15. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here