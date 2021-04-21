Earnings results for Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI)

Robert Half International Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/21/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.8. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.79.

Robert Half International last issued its quarterly earnings data on January 28th, 2021. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Robert Half International has generated $3.90 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.5. Robert Half International has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, April 21st, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Robert Half International in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $69.13, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 14.92%. The high price target for RHI is $102.00 and the low price target for RHI is $48.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 2 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Robert Half International has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.25, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $69.13, Robert Half International has a forecasted downside of 14.9% from its current price of $81.25. Robert Half International has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI)

Robert Half International pays a meaningful dividend of 1.87%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Robert Half International has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Robert Half International is 38.97%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Robert Half International will have a dividend payout ratio of 48.41% next year. This indicates that Robert Half International will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI)

In the past three months, Robert Half International insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.90% of the stock of Robert Half International is held by insiders. 90.69% of the stock of Robert Half International is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI



Earnings for Robert Half International are expected to grow by 22.66% in the coming year, from $2.56 to $3.14 per share. The P/E ratio of Robert Half International is 28.51, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.49. The P/E ratio of Robert Half International is 28.51, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 34.24. Robert Half International has a PEG Ratio of 4.54. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Robert Half International has a P/B Ratio of 8.25. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

