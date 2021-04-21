Earnings results for Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI)

Rogers Communication, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/21/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.54. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.53.

Rogers Communications last released its earnings data on January 28th, 2021. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Rogers Communications has generated $3.13 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.6. Rogers Communications has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, April 21st, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Rogers Communications in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $70.86, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 45.44%. The high price target for RCI is $80.00 and the low price target for RCI is $63.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Rogers Communications has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.73, and is based on 8 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $69.88, Rogers Communications has a forecasted upside of 43.4% from its current price of $48.72. Rogers Communications has been the subject of 7 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI)

Rogers Communications pays a meaningful dividend of 3.13%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Rogers Communications has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Rogers Communications is 49.20%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Rogers Communications will have a dividend payout ratio of 52.20% next year. This indicates that Rogers Communications will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI)

In the past three months, Rogers Communications insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 53.53% of the stock of Rogers Communications is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI



Earnings for Rogers Communications are expected to grow by 15.69% in the coming year, from $2.55 to $2.95 per share. The P/E ratio of Rogers Communications is 20.64, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.49. The P/E ratio of Rogers Communications is 20.64, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 44.72. Rogers Communications has a PEG Ratio of 3.46. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Rogers Communications has a P/B Ratio of 3.47. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

