Earnings results for Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB)

Rush Enterprises, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/21/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.41.

Rush Enterprises last announced its quarterly earnings data on February 10th, 2021. The reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter. Rush Enterprises has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.8. Rush Enterprises has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, April 21st, 2021.

Rush Enterprises pays a meaningful dividend of 1.61%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Rush Enterprises has only been increasing its dividend for 2 years.

In the past three months, Rush Enterprises insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 13.87% of the stock of Rush Enterprises is held by insiders. Only 6.36% of the stock of Rush Enterprises is held by institutions.

The P/E ratio of Rush Enterprises is 24.84, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.49. The P/E ratio of Rush Enterprises is 24.84, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 35.31. Rush Enterprises has a P/B Ratio of 2.03. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

