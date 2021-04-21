Earnings results for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

SEI Investments Company is expected* to report earnings on 04/21/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.9. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.72.

SEI Investments last announced its quarterly earnings data on January 26th, 2021. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm earned $443.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.34 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. SEI Investments has generated $3.24 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.9. SEI Investments has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, April 21st, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for SEI Investments in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $64.38, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 2.77%. The high price target for SEIC is $75.00 and the low price target for SEIC is $47.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

SEI Investments has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.40, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $64.38, SEI Investments has a forecasted upside of 2.8% from its current price of $62.64. SEI Investments has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

SEI Investments has a dividend yield of 1.18%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. SEI Investments has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of SEI Investments is 22.84%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, SEI Investments will have a dividend payout ratio of 21.08% next year. This indicates that SEI Investments will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

In the past three months, SEI Investments insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $6,373,795.00 in company stock. Only 23.86% of the stock of SEI Investments is held by insiders. 73.70% of the stock of SEI Investments is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC



Earnings for SEI Investments are expected to grow by 19.39% in the coming year, from $2.94 to $3.51 per share. The P/E ratio of SEI Investments is 20.95, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.49. The P/E ratio of SEI Investments is 20.95, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.39. SEI Investments has a PEG Ratio of 1.43. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. SEI Investments has a P/B Ratio of 5.41. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

