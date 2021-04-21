Earnings results for SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG)

SL Green Realty Corp is expected* to report earnings on 04/21/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.5699999999999998. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $2.14.

SL Green Realty last issued its quarterly earnings results on January 26th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $190.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.02 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. SL Green Realty has generated $7.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.8. SL Green Realty has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, April 21st, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for SL Green Realty in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $70.30, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 0.23%. The high price target for SLG is $105.00 and the low price target for SLG is $63.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 6 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

SL Green Realty has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, 6 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $70.30, SL Green Realty has a forecasted upside of 0.2% from its current price of $70.14. SL Green Realty has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG)

SL Green Realty is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 5.09%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. SL Green Realty has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of SL Green Realty is 52.00%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, SL Green Realty will have a dividend payout ratio of 55.32% next year. This indicates that SL Green Realty will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG)

In the past three months, SL Green Realty insiders have sold 7,503.87% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $16,040.00 in company stock and sold $1,219,660.00 in company stock. Only 3.99% of the stock of SL Green Realty is held by insiders. 99.58% of the stock of SL Green Realty is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG



Earnings for SL Green Realty are expected to decrease by -7.06% in the coming year, from $7.08 to $6.58 per share. The P/E ratio of SL Green Realty is 26.77, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.49. The P/E ratio of SL Green Realty is 26.77, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.39. SL Green Realty has a PEG Ratio of 5.19. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. SL Green Realty has a P/B Ratio of 0.98. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

