Earnings results for Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Sleep Number Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 04/21/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.79. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.3599999999999999.

Sleep Number last issued its earnings data on February 16th, 2021. The reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.66. The company earned $567.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.55 million. Sleep Number has generated $2.70 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.1. Sleep Number has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, April 21st, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Sleep Number in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $129.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 7.97%. The high price target for SNBR is $165.00 and the low price target for SNBR is $88.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Sleep Number does not currently pay a dividend. Sleep Number does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR)

In the past three months, Sleep Number insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $6,987,878.00 in company stock. Only 6.00% of the stock of Sleep Number is held by insiders. 94.32% of the stock of Sleep Number is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR



Earnings for Sleep Number are expected to grow by 6.08% in the coming year, from $4.11 to $4.36 per share. The P/E ratio of Sleep Number is 34.07, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.50. The P/E ratio of Sleep Number is 34.07, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 44.72. Sleep Number has a PEG Ratio of 1.09. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued.

