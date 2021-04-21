Earnings results for SLM (NASDAQ:SLM)

SLM Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 04/21/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.79.

SLM last posted its quarterly earnings data on January 26th, 2021. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $366.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.89 million. SLM has generated $1.27 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.3. SLM has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, April 21st, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on SLM (NASDAQ:SLM)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for SLM in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $20.13, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 7.10%. The high price target for SLM is $28.00 and the low price target for SLM is $9.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

SLM has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $20.13, SLM has a forecasted upside of 7.1% from its current price of $18.79. SLM has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: SLM (NASDAQ:SLM)

SLM has a dividend yield of 0.62%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. SLM has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of SLM is 9.45%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, SLM will have a dividend payout ratio of 8.05% next year. This indicates that SLM will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: SLM (NASDAQ:SLM)

In the past three months, SLM insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $105,210.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 0.45% of the stock of SLM is held by insiders. 95.67% of the stock of SLM is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of SLM (NASDAQ:SLM



Earnings for SLM are expected to grow by 8.76% in the coming year, from $1.37 to $1.49 per share. The P/E ratio of SLM is 13.33, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.49. The P/E ratio of SLM is 13.33, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.39. SLM has a P/B Ratio of 2.72. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

