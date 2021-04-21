Earnings results for Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB)

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/21/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.47. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.26.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares last posted its earnings data on January 26th, 2021. The reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $38.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.30 million. Spirit of Texas Bancshares has generated $1.40 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.3. Spirit of Texas Bancshares has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, April 21st, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Spirit of Texas Bancshares in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

There is not enough analysis data for Spirit of Texas Bancshares.

Dividend Strength: Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB)

Spirit of Texas Bancshares pays a meaningful dividend of 1.62%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Spirit of Texas Bancshares has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Spirit of Texas Bancshares is 25.71%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Spirit of Texas Bancshares will have a dividend payout ratio of 27.27% next year. This indicates that Spirit of Texas Bancshares will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB)

In the past three months, Spirit of Texas Bancshares insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,438,580.00 in company stock. Only 14.98% of the stock of Spirit of Texas Bancshares is held by insiders. 35.07% of the stock of Spirit of Texas Bancshares is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB



Earnings for Spirit of Texas Bancshares are expected to decrease by -11.41% in the coming year, from $1.49 to $1.32 per share. The P/E ratio of Spirit of Texas Bancshares is 15.31, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.50. The P/E ratio of Spirit of Texas Bancshares is 15.31, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.38. Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a P/B Ratio of 1.01. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here