Earnings results for Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC)

Stewart Information Services Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 04/21/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.56.

Stewart Information Services last posted its quarterly earnings results on February 9th, 2021. The insurance provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $736.73 million for the quarter. Stewart Information Services has generated $2.75 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.5. Stewart Information Services has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, April 21st, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Stewart Information Services in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $62.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 11.37%. The high price target for STC is $70.00 and the low price target for STC is $55.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Stewart Information Services has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $62.50, Stewart Information Services has a forecasted upside of 11.4% from its current price of $56.12. Stewart Information Services has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC)

Stewart Information Services pays a meaningful dividend of 2.33%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Stewart Information Services has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Stewart Information Services is 48.00%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Stewart Information Services will have a dividend payout ratio of 26.35% next year. This indicates that Stewart Information Services will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC)

In the past three months, Stewart Information Services insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.50% of the stock of Stewart Information Services is held by insiders. 91.90% of the stock of Stewart Information Services is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC



Earnings for Stewart Information Services are expected to decrease by -8.24% in the coming year, from $5.46 to $5.01 per share. The P/E ratio of Stewart Information Services is 14.50, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.49. The P/E ratio of Stewart Information Services is 14.50, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.39. Stewart Information Services has a P/B Ratio of 1.77. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

