Earnings results for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on January 28th, 2021. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $69.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.85 billion. Its revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) has generated $0.11 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.8. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, April 21st, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC)

16 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $14.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 7.09%. The high price target for ERIC is $17.00 and the low price target for ERIC is $13.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 14 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.88, and is based on 14 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $14.50, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) has a forecasted upside of 7.1% from its current price of $13.54. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) has been the subject of 10 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) has a dividend yield of 1.09%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) is 136.36%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on earnings estimates, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) will have a dividend payout ratio of 19.74% next year. This indicates that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC)

In the past three months, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 8.75% of the stock of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC



Earnings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) are expected to grow by 28.81% in the coming year, from $0.59 to $0.76 per share. The P/E ratio of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) is 28.81, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.49. The P/E ratio of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) is 28.81, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 67.67. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) has a PEG Ratio of 0.54. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) has a P/B Ratio of 5.21. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

