Earnings results for Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/21/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 9 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.11. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.11.

Texas Capital Bancshares last issued its earnings data on January 20th, 2021. The bank reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.14. The firm earned $265.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.40 million. Texas Capital Bancshares has generated $6.23 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.1. Texas Capital Bancshares has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, April 21st, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Texas Capital Bancshares in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $57.63, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 10.07%. The high price target for TCBI is $95.00 and the low price target for TCBI is $27.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 9 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Texas Capital Bancshares has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.15, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 9 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $57.63, Texas Capital Bancshares has a forecasted downside of 10.1% from its current price of $64.08. Texas Capital Bancshares has been the subject of 7 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Texas Capital Bancshares does not currently pay a dividend. Texas Capital Bancshares does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI)

In the past three months, Texas Capital Bancshares insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $249,406.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 0.65% of the stock of Texas Capital Bancshares is held by insiders. 92.03% of the stock of Texas Capital Bancshares is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI



Earnings for Texas Capital Bancshares are expected to grow by 52.06% in the coming year, from $2.67 to $4.06 per share. The P/E ratio of Texas Capital Bancshares is 46.10, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.49. The P/E ratio of Texas Capital Bancshares is 46.10, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.39. Texas Capital Bancshares has a PEG Ratio of 2.10. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Texas Capital Bancshares has a P/B Ratio of 1.20. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

