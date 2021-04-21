Earnings results for TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC)

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/21/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.3. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.38.

TriState Capital last issued its earnings data on January 26th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. The company earned $50.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.55 million. TriState Capital has generated $1.92 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.6. TriState Capital has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, April 21st, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for TriState Capital in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $23.33, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 1.85%. The high price target for TSC is $29.00 and the low price target for TSC is $20.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings, 1 buy rating and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

TriState Capital has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.60, and is based on 1 buy rating, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $23.33, TriState Capital has a forecasted upside of 1.8% from its current price of $22.91. TriState Capital has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC)

TriState Capital does not currently pay a dividend. TriState Capital does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC)

In the past three months, TriState Capital insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $11,705.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 17.50% of the stock of TriState Capital is held by insiders. 76.58% of the stock of TriState Capital is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC



Earnings for TriState Capital are expected to decrease by -3.45% in the coming year, from $1.16 to $1.12 per share. The P/E ratio of TriState Capital is 16.60, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.49. The P/E ratio of TriState Capital is 16.60, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.39. TriState Capital has a P/B Ratio of 1.33. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here