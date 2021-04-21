Earnings results for Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK)

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/21/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.92. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.18.

Triumph Bancorp last posted its quarterly earnings data on January 20th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.43. The company earned $105.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.57 million. Triumph Bancorp has generated $2.25 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.4. Triumph Bancorp has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, April 21st, 2021.

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Triumph Bancorp in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $62.86, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 29.74%. The high price target for TBK is $111.00 and the low price target for TBK is $26.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings, 2 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Triumph Bancorp has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.57, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $62.86, Triumph Bancorp has a forecasted downside of 29.7% from its current price of $89.46. Triumph Bancorp has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Triumph Bancorp does not currently pay a dividend. Triumph Bancorp does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Triumph Bancorp insiders have sold 858.46% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $245,250.00 in company stock and sold $2,350,627.00 in company stock. Only 9.53% of the stock of Triumph Bancorp is held by insiders. 74.97% of the stock of Triumph Bancorp is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Triumph Bancorp are expected to grow by 60.95% in the coming year, from $1.69 to $2.72 per share. The P/E ratio of Triumph Bancorp is 46.35, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.49. The P/E ratio of Triumph Bancorp is 46.35, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.39. Triumph Bancorp has a P/B Ratio of 3.56. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

