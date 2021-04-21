Earnings results for UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI)

UFP Industries, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/21/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.9. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.65.

UFP Industries last announced its earnings results on February 24th, 2021. The construction company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.21. The business earned $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. UFP Industries has generated $2.91 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.6. UFP Industries has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, April 21st, 2021.

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for UFP Industries in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $72.40, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 6.50%. The high price target for UFPI is $80.00 and the low price target for UFPI is $66.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings, 2 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

UFP Industries has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.80, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $72.40, UFP Industries has a forecasted downside of 6.5% from its current price of $77.43. UFP Industries has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

UFP Industries has a dividend yield of 0.75%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. UFP Industries has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of UFP Industries is 20.62%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, UFP Industries will have a dividend payout ratio of 18.13% next year. This indicates that UFP Industries will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

In the past three months, UFP Industries insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $4,457,698.00 in company stock. Only 3.03% of the stock of UFP Industries is held by insiders. 79.40% of the stock of UFP Industries is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for UFP Industries are expected to decrease by -12.89% in the coming year, from $3.80 to $3.31 per share. The P/E ratio of UFP Industries is 21.57, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.49. The P/E ratio of UFP Industries is 21.57, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Construction sector average P/E ratio of about 31.07. UFP Industries has a P/B Ratio of 3.78. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

