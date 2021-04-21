Earnings results for Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Umpqua Holdings Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 04/21/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.45. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.13.

Umpqua last announced its quarterly earnings data on January 19th, 2021. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $358.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.73 million. Umpqua has generated $1.60 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.5. Umpqua has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, April 21st, 2021.

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Umpqua in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $13.64, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 21.91%. The high price target for UMPQ is $16.00 and the low price target for UMPQ is $11.50. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Umpqua has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.43, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $13.64, Umpqua has a forecasted downside of 21.9% from its current price of $17.47. Umpqua has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Umpqua is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.60%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Umpqua has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Umpqua is 52.50%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Umpqua will have a dividend payout ratio of 58.33% next year. This indicates that Umpqua will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

In the past three months, Umpqua insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $314,154.00 in company stock. Only 0.47% of the stock of Umpqua is held by insiders. 85.28% of the stock of Umpqua is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Umpqua are expected to grow by 6.67% in the coming year, from $1.35 to $1.44 per share. The P/E ratio of Umpqua is 16.48, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.49. The P/E ratio of Umpqua is 16.48, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.39. Umpqua has a P/B Ratio of 0.89. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

